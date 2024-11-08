Full Card Announced For NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over II

NJPW and STARDOM have announced the full lineup for their Historic X-Over II show. You can see the lineup below for the event, which takes place on November 17th in Osaka, Japan:

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani vs. Momo Watanabe

* KOPW 2024 Championship Hardcore Match: Great-O-Khan vs. Suzu Suzuki

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Maika vs. El Desperado and Starlight Kid

* Taichi and Natsupoi vs. Clark Connors and Thekla

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hanan, Saya Iida vs. Gabe Kidd, Drilla Moloney, Saya Kamitani, Natsuko Toura

* Toru Yano, Tiger Mask, Boltin Oleg vs. Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman, Francesco Akira

* Mei Seira, AZM, Miyu Amasaki vs. Konami, Rina, Ruaka

* Cosmic Angels vs. God’s Eye

* Hanako, Aya Sakura vs. Ranna Yagami, Sayaka Kurara