Full Details On WWE Network Moving To Peacock: WWE Network Shutting Down April 4

WWE has issued a new press release announcing that the WWE Network will officially shut down on April 4 as part of the transition to Peacock. The actual transition begins on March 18, as WWE Fastlane will be presented on the Network and Peacock. Wrestlemania, however, will be exclusively on Peacock.

WWE NETWORK TO LAUNCH ON PEACOCK MARCH 18

New York, NY, and Stamford, Conn., March 8, 2021—Starting March 18, Peacock will begin rolling out WWE Network content just before Fastlane, the first WWE pay-per-view (PPV) event on the service. The new WWE destination on Peacock will feature fan-favorite content at launch, including all past WrestleManiasleading up to WrestleMania 37—streaming exclusively on Peacock.

WWE will have a dedicated page on Peacock where fans can browse and access every PPV event in the last calendar year; current or most recent season episodes of WWE original series Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Chronicle, and WWE Icons; in-ring action with new weekly episodes of NXT the day after air, as well as the 2021 replays of RAW and SmackDown 30 days after air; groundbreaking documentaries, including Undertaker: The Last Ride, WWE 24, and WWE Untold; reality series, including Total Bellas; as well as collections of featured series, topical moments like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week, and playlists showcasing current Superstars.

Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive—including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history—available to stream on-demand before SummerSlam.

Peacock Premium will be home to all upcoming PPV events and the current seasons of WWE Original shows. In the free tier, Peacock will offer a new WWE channel; select WWE Original shows; reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas, and Total Divas; recent in-ring content; and new weekly episodes of select live shows like RAW Talk and The Bump, both live and on-demand.

When WWE sunsets the existing standalone WWE Network app on April 4, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to WWE Network in the U.S. To continue streaming WWE Network content, fans will need to sign up for Peacock. As previously announced, WWE Network, including all PPVs, will be available on Peacock Premium for $4.99—a $5.00/month savings. Starting today, Peacock is also offering the WWE Universe deeper savings for a limited time—details available at www.PeacockTV.com/WWE.

Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.