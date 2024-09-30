wrestling / News
Full Lineup Announced For NJPW King of Pro Wrestling
NJPW has announced the full lineup for King of Pro Wrestling, which happens on October 14 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. It includes:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. SHO
* Hiroshi Tanahashi’s 25th Anniversary Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino & El Phantasmo vs. House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* NJPW World Television Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Yota Tsuji vs. Ren Narita
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Ryohei Oiwa
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale & Caveman Ugg
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) vs. Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Místico
