Full Lineup Announced For NJPW King of Pro Wrestling

September 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW has announced the full lineup for King of Pro Wrestling, which happens on October 14 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo. It includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Hirooki Goto
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: DOUKI (c) vs. SHO
* Hiroshi Tanahashi’s 25th Anniversary Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino & El Phantasmo vs. House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* NJPW World Television Championship: Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Yota Tsuji vs. Ren Narita
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Ryohei Oiwa
* IWGP Tag Team Championships: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (c) vs. Bad Luck Fale & Caveman Ugg
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) vs. Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Místico

