Full Listing of Mid-Atlantic Episodes Being Added to WWE Network Tomorrow

– The full list of 43 episodes of Mid-Atlantic Wrestling to be added to the WWE Network tomorrow is now online. WWE Network News reports that the following matches will be added on Monday, running from July 13th, 1985 to May 17th, 1986 (with a few missing):

* Mid-Atlantic 07-13-85 [Duration: 00:48:40]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Manny Fernandez partners with Dusty Rhodes and Magnum T.A. to take on The Russians in a Six-Man Tag Team Match main event. Plus, Tully Blanchard defends the NWA World Television Title, Ron Bass goes one-on-one with John Tatum, and much more action!

* Mid-Atlantic 07-20-85 [Duration: 00:48:48]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Buddy Landel shows a vicious side when he goes one-on-one with Sam Houston. NWA United States Heavyweight Champion Magnum T.A. takes on The Black Cat in a non-title bout. Plus, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Abdullah the Butcher, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 07-27-85 [Duration: 00:48:19]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, cameras take a special look at Dusty Rhodes’ attempts to make a lady out of Baby Doll. Jimmy Valiant partners with Manny Fernandez to battle Billy Graham and The Barbarian. Plus, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Ron Bass, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 08-03-85 [Duration: 00:46:45]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Magnum T.A. returns to the ring after losing his NWA United States Heavyweight Championship to Tully Blanchard. The Rising Suns take on Sam Houston and Pat Tanaka in a Tag Team Match. Plus, Abdullah the Butcher, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 08-10-85 [Duration: 00:48:12]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, witness Jimmy Valiant take to the ring to go one-on-one with NWA United States Heavyweight Champion Tully Blanchard in a non-title bout. Plus, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, Manny Fernandez, and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 08-17-85 [Duration: 00:46:01]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Jimmy Valiant and Manny Fernandez battle The Rising Suns in a Tag Team Match. The Minnesota Wrecking Crew of Arn and Ole Anderson decimate their competition. Plus, Abdullah the Butcher, Magnum T.A., and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 08-24-85 [Duration: 00:48:59]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Superstar Billy Graham shows his ability in a match against George South. Plus, several top wrestlers take to the ring for action, including Ron Bass, Abdullah the Butcher, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, and many more!

* Mid-Atlantic 08-31-85 [Duration: 00:48:16]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, NWA World Tag Team Champions The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express take to the ring for a Tag Team Match. Plus, Buddy Landel, NWA United States Heavyweight Champion Tully Blanchard, and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 09-07-85 [Duration: 00:48:25]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, several top competitors are in action, including Buddy Landel, Manny Fernandez, NWA World Tag Team Champions The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and many more!

* Mid-Atlantic 09-14-85 [Duration: 00:48:24]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair sends a message to another self-proclaimed ‘Nature Boy’. Plus, Nikita Koloff, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, Terry Taylor, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 09-21-85 [Duration: 00:48:27]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Abdullah the Butcher takes to the ring to battle George South in singles competition. ‘Outlaw’ Ron Bass joins ‘Pistol’ Pez Whatley and Sam Houston for a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Plus, Buddy Landel, Magnum T.A., and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 09-28-85 [Duration: 00:48:49]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Sam Houston’s suffered assault at the hands of Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson sparks outrage among the likes of Magnum T.A. and Dusty Rhodes. Plus, Superstar Billy Graham, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Terry Taylor, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 10-05-85 [Duration: 00:45:10]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Jimmy Valiant partners with Rocky King for a Tag Team Match. NWA National Heavyweight Champion Terry Taylor faces Tommy Lane. Plus, Nikita Koloff, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 10-12-85 [Duration: 00:43:20]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, The Russians take to the ring for a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Jimmy Valiant and Rocky King battle Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express. Plus, Buddy Landel, Abdullah the Butcher, Thunderfoot, and more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 10-19-85 [Duration: 00:43:18]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, the wrestling world buzzes over Dusty Rhodes being injured at the hands of NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair. Plus, Magnum T.A. meets The Black Cat in singles competition, Tully Blanchard is in action, and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 10-26-85 [Duration: 00:43:34]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express look to move on from their loss of the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Plus, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, Don Kernodle, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 11-02-85 [Duration: 00:43:49]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Magnum T.A.’s request for an I Quit Match against Tully Blanchard is answered. Billy Jack Haynes arrives on the scene for singles competition. Plus, Jimmy Valiant, Arn Anderson, The Russians, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 11-09-85 [Duration: 00:48:47]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Mack Jeffers finds himself in a dangerous situation when he goes one-on-one with The Barbarian. Plus, updates on Starrcade, Manny Fernandez takes to the ring for action, and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 11-16-85 [Duration: 00:46:24]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Dusty Rhodes is back from injury to let everyone know his take on hard times. Plus, The Russians take to the ring for a Six-Man Tag Team Match, Jim Cornette leads his Midnight Express into action, and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 11-30-85 [Duration: 00:44:10]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, The Minnesota Wrecking Crew of Arn and Ole Anderson look to dominate in a Tag Team Match. Plus, Dusty Rhodes addresses his battle with Ric Flair at Starrcade, Magnum T.A. goes one-on-one with Tony Zane, and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 12-14-85 [Duration: 00:48:49]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Rocky King partners with Brady Boone and Denny Brown for a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The Russians. Plus, The Road Warriors compete in a Tag Team Match, Dusty Rhodes sends a message to Ric Flair, and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 12-21-85 [Duration: 00:48:49]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, The Black Cat is in need of his nine lives when he takes on Nikita Koloff. Dusty Rhodes lets everyone know that you can’t keep a good man down. Plus, Arn Anderson, United States Heavyweight Champion Magnum T.A., and many more in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 12-28-85 [Duration: 00:48:10]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair takes to the ring to battle Vernon Deaton in a non-title bout. The Dream Team of Dusty Rhodes and Magnum T.A. are featured in a Tag Team Match. Plus, Ricky Morton, The Barbarian, and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 01-04-86 [Duration: 00:47:22]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, witness J.J. Dillon get what he deserves in a Texas Bull Rope Match against ‘Outlaw’ Ron Bass. Pez Whatley challenges Krusher Krushev for the Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Title. All this and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 01-11-86 [Duration: 00:47:23]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Jim Cornette leads his Midnight Express into action against Pez Whatley and Pat Tanaka. Plus, The Russians compete in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair responds to Dusty Rhodes, and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 01-18-86 [Duration: 00:46:25]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, chaos erupts when Tully Blanchard targets Jimmy Valiant during a match against Black Bart. Plus, Ronnie Garvin, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Manny Fernandez, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 01-25-86 [Duration: 00:47:44]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express takes to the ring to compete in a Tag Team Match. Tully Blanchard goes one-on-one with Pat Tanaka. Plus, Sam Houston, Ronnie Garvin, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 02-01-86 [Duration: 00:47:36]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Arn Anderson puts the NWA World Television Championship against The Italian Stallion. Plus, Manny Fernandez, Ronnie Garvin, Baron Von Raschke, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 02-08-86 [Duration: 00:47:43]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, NWA United States Heavyweight Champion Magnum T.A. goes one-on-one with Ivan Koloff of The Russians. Plus, The Road Warriors, Baron Von Raschke, The Barbarian, and more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 02-15-86 [Duration: 00:47:42]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, The Italian Stallion takes to the ring to challenge Arn Anderson for the NWA World Television Championship. Plus, Manny Fernandez is in action, ‘Outlaw’ Ron Bass takes on George South, and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 02-22-86 [Duration: 00:47:37]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express takes to the ring to defend the NWA World Tag Team Championships against Sam Houston and Pez Whatley in the main event. Plus, Tully Blanchard, Ronnie Garvin, and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 03-01-86 [Duration: 00:48:41]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Sam Houston partners with Nelson Royal to take on Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express in a Tag Team Match. Arn Anderson defends the World TV Title against Rocky Kernodle. Plus, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Manny Fernandez, and more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 03-08-86 [Duration: 00:48:45]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Ronnie Garvin partners with NWA United States Heavyweight Champion Magnum T.A. to take on The Thunderfoots. Plus, Arn Anderson defends the World TV Title, The Road Warriors are in action, and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 03-15-86 [Duration: 00:48:27]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Jim Cornette leads his Midnight Express to the ring for a Tag Team Match against Rocky King and Pez Whatley. Plus, the rivalry between The Four Horsemen and the allies of Dusty Rhodes continues, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express is in action, and more!

* Mid-Atlantic 03-22-86 [Duration: 00:47:23]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, the contract between Nikita Koloff and Magnum T.A. for their upcoming match is disputed. Plus, Jimmy Valiant, ‘Gorgeous’ Jimmy Garvin, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 03-29-86 [Duration: 00:46:05]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Sam Houston takes to the ring to battle Black Bart in a match for the coveted Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship. Plus, ‘Gorgeous’ Jimmy Garvin, National Heavyweight Champion Tully Blanchard, and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 04-05-86 [Duration: 00:47:49]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson prove why they are a formidable duo in a Tag Team Match against Denny Brown and George South. Plus, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, Black Bart, and many more take to the ring for action!

* Mid-Atlantic 04-12-86 [Duration: 00:47:40]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair addresses his issues with Ricky Morton of The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Plus, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard dominate in a Tag Team Match, Rocky King takes on Ivan Koloff, and much more action!

* Mid-Atlantic 04-19-86 [Duration: 00:47:44]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Precious proves to be a valuable asset for ‘Gorgeous’ Jimmy Garvin during a match against Sam Houston. Plus, The Road Warriors take to the ring for a Tag Team Match, Arn Anderson battles Gene Ligon, and much more action!

* Mid-Atlantic 04-26-86 [Duration: 00:47:39]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Wahoo McDaniel recovers from his recent encounter with Precious and takes to the ring to battle Thunderfoot. Plus, Hector Guerrero and Manny Fernandez team up for action, Ivan Koloff faces Rocky Kernodle, and much more!

* Mid-Atlantic 05-03-86 [Duration: 00:48:33]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair explains why he attacked Ricky Morton. Arn Anderson puts the NWA World Television Championship on the line against Don Kernodle. Plus, Tully Blanchard, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 05-10-86 [Duration: 00:48:42]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Arn Anderson puts the NWA World Television Championship on the line against Rocky King. Plus, Wahoo McDaniel, Nikita Koloff, NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Denny Brown, and many more are in action!

* Mid-Atlantic 05-17-86 [Duration: 00:48:44]

On this edition of Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair sends a message to everyone. Plus, The Road Warriors, Wahoo McDaniel, Jim Cornette’s Midnight Express, and many more take to the ring for action!