Full Schedule of WWE European Tour Starting This Week

– The WWE’s fall European tour kicks off this week and will run through the middle of the month, with the full schedule available. WWE’s Events Page has the following dates set for the tour, which starts Thursday in Brighton, England:

* November 7th: Smackdown live event (Brighton, England)

* November 8th: Raw and Smackdown taping (Manchester, England)

* November 9th: Smackdown live event (Minehead, England)

* November 9th: Raw live event (Leeds, England)

* November 10th: Smackdown live event (Dublin, Ireland)

* November 10th: Raw live event (Aberdeen, Scotland)

* November 11th: Smackdown live event (Vienna, Austria)

* November 11th: Raw live event (Glasgow, Scotland)

* November 12th: Smackdown live event (Lille, France)

* November 12th: Raw live event (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

* November 13th: Smackdown live event (Zurich, Switzerland)

* November 13th: Raw live event (Erfurt, Germany)

* November 14th: Raw live event (Mannheim, Germany)

* November 15th: Smackdown live event (Regensburg, Germany)

* November 16th: Smackdown live event (Dusseldorf, Germany)