Funeral Services Announced For Dominic DeNucci
August 14, 2021
It was noted earlier this week that wrestling legend and trainer Dominic DeNucci passed away at the age of 89. An obituary for DeNucci has been posted online which includes information about his upcoming funeral.
There will be a visitation for DeNucci on Monday from 5-8 PM and Tuesday from 2-6 PM at the William Murphy Funeral Home, 349 Adams Street in Rochester, PA. His funeral will then be held on Tuesday at 6:15 PM. He will be buried privately on Wednesday.
