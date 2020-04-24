wrestling / News
Future of NXT UK Said To Be Uncertain
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the future of NXT UK in the WWE is currently said to be uncertain and nobody knows the ‘status’ of the brand. WWE is currently downsizing. There are said to be questions about the brand as it’s losing money. NXT UK was originally created to fight the ITV World of Sports promotion, which has been cancelled for some time.
