FXE Wrestling Moving To New Venue For Crush Live Show Later This Month

FXE Wrestling is moving to a larger venue for its Crush Live show at the end of the month. The company issued an announcement noting that the April 28th show will take place at the larger venue of the Premier Centre in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

The full announcement reads:

FXE WRESTLING MOVES TO HENDERSONVILLE PREMIER CENTRE FOR APRIL 28, 2024 EDITION OF “CRUSH LIVE”

The young promotion is moving to a bigger venue after selling out its first two events

FXE Wrestling returns on April 28 with the latest installment of “Crush Live” at the Premier Centre in Hendersonville, TN. And with a bigger venue comes a bigger card as some of FXE’s biggest stars are set to clash.

The main event will see Colby Carter vs. Artemis V. Watley. Carter was robbed of a victory at the Feb. 18 show at the hands of The Syndicate faction, while Watley came up short in his Two out of Three Falls match with Saint James later that same evening.

Speaking of The Syndicate, both Brock O’Grady and Ray Bruce will be in singles action. O’Grady will be taking on the high-flying “Chicano Kid” Alejandro, while Bruce will face Saint James in a battle of powerhouses.

Finally, in the semi-main event, Brandon “B.D.” Davis will attempt to build off of his victorious debut when he faces “The Meanest Man in FXE,” Jack Kelly.

Other wrestlers confirmed for the show include Leroy Jones, Country Boy Coots, Mt Kadeem, Dikembe Cole, Ronin Deity, Lex, Conji and many more!

Doors open at 3:45 p.m. central and bell time is slotted for 5 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for general admission and can be purchased here.

For live streaming and access to FXE’s library of previous events, click here.