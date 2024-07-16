Gabe Kidd Says His Time in AEW Was ‘Easy’ for Him

– During a recent appearance on Adrian Hernandez, NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd discussed his recent appearances in AEW> He said on AEW (via Fightful):

“I went there, I got paid, and I slapped up a bunch of AEW wrestlers. I mean, what more could I want from that? It was very easy for me. There’s some good talent there, some good talent there, and a bunch of f***ing nerds, but listen, I’m Gabe Kidd. I’m war ready, I’m the madman. So it was light work. Come in, slap ‘em about, get paid, and dip, just like I did in NOAH.”

During the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pre-show, Gabe Kidd teamed with Roderick Strong in a Four-way tag team match against The Kings of the Black Throne, Tomohiro Ishii and Kyle O’Reilly, and Private Party. The Kings of the Black Throne won the match.