Gabe Sapolsky Hosting Wrestling Seminar For CCW Next Month

Gabe Sapolsky is set to host a wrestling seminar for Coastal Championship Wrestling in April. CCW announced on Wednesday that Sapolsky will host the seminar on April 12th in Kissimmee, Florida.

The announcement reads:

Calling all Pro Wrestlers!

Take your skills and your mind to the next level! You are invited to this special seminar and try out with GABE SAPOLSKY on Friday, April 12th in Kissimmee, FL.

Think you have what it takes to make it to the big time? Come show us!

$99 per person. All experience levels welcomed!

Sign up today at https://www.coastalchampionshipwrestlingfl.com/events-1/gabe-sapolsky-pro-wrestling-seminar-and-tryout