Gable Steveson On Brock Lesnar’s Role In His Decision To Sign With WWE, What Type Of Character He Wants To Play

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Gable Steveson discussed Brock Lesnar’s role in his decision to sign with WWE, what type of character he expects to play, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Gable Steveson on how his contract came together with WWE: “It all came together probably – the going back to school thing came together before the Olympic Games. I wanted to go back and win another national title. With WWE, it came pretty quick because they allowed me to come back and I was like why wouldn’t I wrestle one more year and go on stage with WWE. So, it was a win-win and I had to take the opportunity.”

On Brock Lesnar’s role in his decision: “Besides talking to guys like Lesnar and Triple H and such, I haven’t actually talked to another collegiate wrestler in WWE….[Brock] was a good part [of the decision] because the Brock Lesnar path, like we talked about, he started with WWE and went to the NFL and made it to the final stages of being on the team, then went to UFC. So, I mean the Brock Lesnar route is helpful for me, and I want to pave my own way and have my own destiny. He was a big help in this, and it was cool that he gave me some guidance.”

On his brother’s experience at the WWE Performance Center thus far: “He likes it a lot down there. Bobby is not a really big talker or actor type, he’s kind of introverted. So, he has to bring out another side of him, and I think he’s got it in him. We’ll see how he does at the NXT level. It’s just a matter of is he gonna work hard, and I think he’s got all the tools to be the next star too.”

On what type of character and style he expects to have in WWE: “I don’t know my style yet, but I think I can pull off the American Hero really well, especially being a gold medalist. Kurt [Angle] was the only one – I don’t have a broken freakin’ neck, and I hear it all day on Twitter. ‘You don’t have a broken neck, you’re not the real gold medalist.’ So I heard it all day in all my messages. I’m sorry I didn’t have a broken neck, but I still got a gold medal….there are so many styles I could play, there are so many styles I’m ready to play. I’m open to anything – American Hero, bruiser, heel, bad guy, good guy. I think I have the characteristics and charisma to be everything. I’m just waiting to see who I’m gonna be.”

