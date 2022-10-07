Gable Steveson Returns To WWE Training After Heart Procedure

ESPN reports that Gable Steveson is now training full time at the WWE Performance Center after having a procedure done on his heart. Steveson had an ablation last month to treat Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. WPW is a rare congenital heart defect that you are born with. It causes an extra electrical pathway which then causes a rapid heartbeat. An ablation is done when doctors cause small burns or freezes to scar the inside of the heart and help beak up those electrical signals. This would help the heart beat normally.

Steveson learned about the condition last year before he went to Tokyo for the Olympics. He didn’t get it treated until consulting WWE’s medical staff, which recommended several top cardiologists. From consultation to treatment, it delayed his start at the Performance Center for months. He previously trained some in Minnesota to prepare for joining the PC full time. He will be trained under Fit Finlay.

Steveson said: “We’re just excited to get this journey started, it’s been a long road to get to this point. I feel that I’m capable of being in that top spot and I feel that I’m capable of handling that position in the right way. I’m a competitor, I’m an entertainer. I can do things that a lot of other big guys can’t. I look forward to putting that on display and sooner or later, taking over that top spot and being the guy that people want to see. Right now, I’m just hammering out wrestling with the other WWE superstars and being able to diversify myself in there with my amateur wrestling and mixing in the pro wrestling, too, is going to be a big thing for me. I think right now, a big thing for me is taking in everything and being like a sponge and soaking everything in and just listening, keeping my ears open, keep my eyes open, and at the end of the day, if you do that, you can only go forward.”

Triple H added: “We’re glad to see that Gable is healthy and training full time at our Performance Center in Orlando. WWE takes pride in our best-in-class medical team which guided Gable through this process to ensure that he has a long, healthy career with WWE.“