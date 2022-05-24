wrestling / News
Gabriel Kidd Makes In-Ring Return at RevPro Epic Encounters
May 23, 2022
Gabriel Kidd returned to the ring for the first time in three months at RevPro Epic Encounters over the weekend. As you can see below, Kidd returned at the Sunday show, defeating Dan Moloney in a singles match.
Kidd has been out of the ring since he announced in late February he would be taking a leave of absence to focus on his mental health.
GABRIEL KIDD IS FUCKING BACK pic.twitter.com/3BD5S1aloz
— Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) May 22, 2022
