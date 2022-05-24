wrestling / News

Gabriel Kidd Makes In-Ring Return at RevPro Epic Encounters

May 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gabriel Kidd TERMINUS Image Credit: TERMINUS

Gabriel Kidd returned to the ring for the first time in three months at RevPro Epic Encounters over the weekend. As you can see below, Kidd returned at the Sunday show, defeating Dan Moloney in a singles match.

Kidd has been out of the ring since he announced in late February he would be taking a leave of absence to focus on his mental health.

