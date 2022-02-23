wrestling / News
Gabriel Kidd Announces That He’s Taking Time Off From Wrestling
In a post to Twitter, Gabriel Kidd announced that he will be taking time off from pro wrestling as he says he’s not well. Kidd has been open in the past about his mental health through his social media.
He wrote: “This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because after 13 years of dedicating my life and putting wrestling first I need a rest. Thank you to my family and closest friends for giving me the wake up call I’ve needed for a while. I’ll be back.”
This news comes after Kidd’s match at TERMINUS II was recently pulled due to injury.
This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because after 13 years of dedicating my life and putting wrestling first I need a rest. Thank you to my family and closest friends for giving me the wake up call I’ve needed for a while. I’ll be back. pic.twitter.com/qXSjoMuLIP
— Gabriel Kidd (@GabrielKidd_) February 23, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Addresses Past Issue With Shawn Michaels Over Raw 25th Anniversary Show
- Jim Ross Recalls Shawn Michaels ‘Losing His Smile’ In 1997, Backstage Reaction To Shawn’s Promo
- Eric Bischoff On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW & Potentially Joining WWE, Reason He Admires Cody’s Decision
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos