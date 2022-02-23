Gabriel Kidd Announces That He’s Taking Time Off From Wrestling

In a post to Twitter, Gabriel Kidd announced that he will be taking time off from pro wrestling as he says he’s not well. Kidd has been open in the past about his mental health through his social media.

He wrote: “This isn’t a wrestling promo. I am not well and will be taking time off because after 13 years of dedicating my life and putting wrestling first I need a rest. Thank you to my family and closest friends for giving me the wake up call I’ve needed for a while. I’ll be back.”

This news comes after Kidd’s match at TERMINUS II was recently pulled due to injury.