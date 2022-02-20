Gabriel Kidd & Lio Rush Withdraw From TERMINUS II Due to Injury, New Matchup Scheduled

– Unfortunately, the card for TERMINUS II is going through some changes this month due to injury. As reported by Fightful, Baron Black announced during today’s Fightful Grapsody podcast that Gabriel Kidd and Lio Rush have been forced off the the show due to injury.

Gabriel Kidd was previously scheduled to face Davey Richards, and Lio Rush was due to wrestle Shane Strickland, aka Sw3rve the Realest. Due to the changes, Richards will now face Sw3rve at the event.

TERMINUS II is scheduled for February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH (Original) World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Santana

* TERMINAL Eliminator Match: Chris Sabin vs. Kenny Alfonso vs. Leon Ruff vs. Tre Lamar

* Daniel Garcia & Kevin Blackwood vs. Dante Caballero & Joe Keys

* Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash

* Jay Lethal vs. Baron Black

* Serena Deeb vs. Liiza Hall

* Davey Richards vs. Sw3rve the Realeast (Shane Strickland)

* Killa Kate vs. Queen Aminata