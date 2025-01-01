– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Binge and Bill Apter, football player Gage Goldberg, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, discussed the cons of being the son of a famous wrestler. Below

are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Gage Goldberg on being the son of a famous wrestler: “I mean, it’s definitely tough. You got the upsides and the downsides, for sure. Real-life scenario, you’re in a football game, every single play there’s someone coming for your head because you got the last name Goldberg on your jersey, so that’s definitely one thing.”

Gage on haters on social media wanting to see him fail: “You got a lot of haters on Instagram and social media and everything. That’s for sure. There’s just so many people in this world that wanna see your downfall. Since you started high up, they just wanna see you fall.”

Gage Goldberg currently plays for the University of Colorado under coach Deion Sanders. As previously reported, Bill Goldberg announced that he will have his retirement match in WWE later this year.