Goldberg Announces Retirement Match in WWE Next Year

– WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will finally get his long-desired retirement match in WWE next year. During an appearance on the SEC Network earlier today ahead of the NCAA Florida vs. Georgia Game, Goldberg said he will have his retirement match next year.

The Hall of Famer noted that WWE executives Paul “Triple H” Leveasque, Nick Khan, and Chris Legentil all approved of his retirement match. Goldberg recently made an appearance at last month’s WWE Bad Blood premium live event in Atlanta, Georgia, getting into a confrontation with reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

He teased that Gunther would be “frontrunner” or “victim” for his retirement match, adding, “But 2025, Goldberg makes his return, retirement match.” He noted that he has “a couple of months to get ready,” but that no date or time are scheduled for the matchup yet. You can view the clip of Goldberg’s appearance below: