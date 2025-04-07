wrestling / News
Young Bucks Return, Cost Swerve Strickland World Title At AEW Dynasty
Jon Moxley remains World Champion following AEW Dynasty thanks to the return of the Young Bucks. Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event of Sunday’s PPV when Matthew and Nicholas Jackson appeared in the ring following the lights going out to hit Strickland with the BTE Trigger. Moxley then covered Strickland for the pinfall.
The match also saw Hangman Page come down and consider hitting both men with the Buckshot Lariat but was stopped by PAC. The Death Riders came down and were fought off by Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata before Strickland got the advantage, leading to the Bucks’ return.
Mosley’s AEW World Championship reign is now up to 177 days, having defeated Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream to capture his fourth World Title.
