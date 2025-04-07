Matt Makowski Wants To Face CM Punk at a Bloodsport Event

In an interview with Fightful), Matt Makowski said that he wanted to face WWE’s CM Punk at a future Bloodsport event. Makowski went 6-2 in his MMA career, while Punk went 0-1 (with one no contest).

When asked about not having a fight on Bloodsport XIII, he said: “I have a good relationship with Josh. I feel I have a good relationship with Brett Lauderdale. I’m gonna be honest, I feel like the show is better with me on it, 100%. However, I’m trying to be realistic, I maybe don’t sell tickets right now, to a degree. This show in particular doesn’t really have an indie guy on it. It’s all STARDOM and WWE. I’m not a marquee name, necessarily to casuals. That’s me being a little bit self-critical. I’m trying to build my name and become a draw and be a guy that people want to pay tickets to see. In some cases, I am, but compared to everyone on that show, they all have a bigger following than me and it’s WWE people or STARDOM. I don’t quite have the name power yet. I’m working on it and I want to get there. I wanted to work my way up the Bloodsport card since I started in 2019. I feel I’m hitting this wall, a little bit, but a lot of things happen. Some stuff happens the last second. Like Charlie Dempsey happened at the last second. I was supposed to wrestle AKIRA that day and it got switched last second, so that fell into my lap. That might be the first time an indie person wrestled a WWE person outside of WWE. I’m going to keep that. Then Creed, that was an experience. In my opinion, I should be on every show. I don’t know why I’m not.Put Phil [CM Punk] in there. Just, give me Phil. Let’s do it. Give me big Phil and let’s do this. I’m just going to ruin my career and completely shoot on him and go out like that. That would be epic. [Laughs]. If he sees this he’s going to be so pissed. ‘Who is this nobody threatening me?’ I just want to wrestle.”