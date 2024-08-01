Gail Kim Expects Big Things From KiLynn King When She Returns From Injury

KiLynn King has been out of action for all of 2024 so far due to a knee injury she suffered back in December. In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), Gail Kim noted that she expects King to come back better than ever when she eventually returns to TNA Wrestling.

She said: “But you know, for example, we have a KiLynn King who’s been injured all year and I’m really excited — She was going to be the TNA star in general, not just the women but the men too, the star to watch for this year. I kinda felt bad that she got injured right at the end of last year, I know she’s at home right now hungry. I know when I was injured, I hated watching everyone do what I love and I was so anxious and hungry and I just came out of it better so I expect the same for her. I feel like KiLynn’s got a good shot. I can’t wait to see what she brings. Let’s see, I don’t know if she’s gonna come in rusty, I’ll give her a little grace period but I think she’s going to come in strong and kill it.“