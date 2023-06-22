Gail Kim, Gisele Shaw To Compete In The Amazing Race Canada

Impact’s Gail Kim and Gisele Shaw are teaming up to compete on the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Canada. CTV lists Shaw and Kim as a team for the upcoming season, which premieres on Tuesday.

The profile for the two reads:

Two highly competitive former and current pro-wrestlers, Gail and Gisele say they feel more like sisters than friends. They’ll do anything to protect one another and are racing to deepen their friendship outside of the world of wrestling, and also to inspire young girls to never let anything, or anyone, stand in their way.

Born to traditional Asian parents who wanted her to become a doctor, a lawyer, or to marry one, Gail soon discovered that life had other plans for her. She fell in love with women’s wrestling and noticed the lack of Asian representation, so used her university tuition money to go to wrestling school instead. She promised herself she’d tell her parents once she “made it” – and two years later, she did. Now one of the most iconic names in wrestling, Gail is among the best in the world, with a Hall of Fame career to prove it.

Gisele was born in the Philippines before moving to Yellowknife with her family. For Gisele, Gail is an icon, a hero, and now a mentor. Gisele came out as a transgender woman at Toronto Pride 2022, and is the first trans woman pro-wrestler signed by IMPACT and the second to be signed by a major North American pro-wrestling promotion. There is nothing more important to Gisele than inspiring, empowering, and representing the LGBTQ2S+ community, and helping to educate not only this generation, but also the previous and next.

Gail and Gisele want to crush the stereotype of “dumb wrestlers” in a “fake” world and show Canada that they are fierce female athletes. Proudly representing their Asian backgrounds, they are racing to inspire young girls everywhere to go after their dreams – and to do it together – and for the LGBTQ2S+ community.