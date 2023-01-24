– During a recent interview for Lucha Libre Online, former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim spoke about how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her when she first started watching wrestling. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Once I saw the women wrestling, I would say Molly Holly is the one really — I was just like, ‘Wow, I just love the way you move in the ring.’ I just admired her so much. She moved with this grace that I had never seen from a female before. So I became kind of obsessed, and someone I trained with worked with her in WWF at the time. He introduced me to her, and she couldn’t have been nicer.”