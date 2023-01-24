wrestling / News
Gail Kim on How Molly Holly’s Work Inspired Her to Get Into Wrestling
January 24, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent interview for Lucha Libre Online, former WWE Women’s and Impact Knockouts Champion Gail Kim spoke about how much Molly Holly’s work inspired her when she first started watching wrestling. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“Once I saw the women wrestling, I would say Molly Holly is the one really — I was just like, ‘Wow, I just love the way you move in the ring.’ I just admired her so much. She moved with this grace that I had never seen from a female before. So I became kind of obsessed, and someone I trained with worked with her in WWF at the time. He introduced me to her, and she couldn’t have been nicer.”
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels Recollects The Toughest Aspect Of His Hour-Long Bout With John Cena
- Conrad Thompson Claims Tony Khan Will Take Care of Jay Briscoe’s Family
- Arn Anderson On How Wrestlers Bring Audiences Into the Story Of Matches, Proper Selling
- Dax Harwood Reveals His WWE Main Roster Salary, Recalls Asking For WWE Release