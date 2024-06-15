Gangrel Recalls Vince Russo Coming Up With The Brood for WWE

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, former WWE Superstar Gangrel discussed Vince Russo coming up with the idea for The Brood in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Vince Russo coming up with The Brood: “I think Vince Russo, he’s a big vampire fan, so credit to Vince Russo. He called me up and he said, ‘Can you still do the vampire stuff? Do you still have the fangs?’ I go, ‘Of course, I can make it happen.’ He called me up on a Friday and he had me at TV on a Saturday, debuting on a Sunday, ‘Sunday Night Heat.’ So they taped, and they came up with that entrance, that music and everything. With that, they [have] me work Edge… I always wanted to be in a group of vampires.”

On never calling The Brood vampires: “They never used the word ‘vampires’ if I remember right. I don’t think they’ve ever referred to us as vampires. So basically, we evolved into The Brood. We don’t know why we were The Brood or how we were The Brood, maybe we were from a village in Romania or something like that.”

Gangrel recently reunited with his Brood stablemate, Adam Copeland (aka Edge), last month at AEW Double or Nothing.