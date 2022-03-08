Gangrel Reveals How Edge Had to Campaign to Bring Back the Bloodbath on WWE TV

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, former WWE Superstar Gangrel was asked if he’d be ever interested in a Brood reunion in WWE, and he revealed how Edge had to “politick” to get the Bloodbath to make a return on WWE TV during Edge’s feud with Seth Rollins. Gangrel stated the following on the Bloodbath making a return (via Fightful):

“Hell yeah [on a Brood reunion]. To re-live that magical moment, probably wouldn’t have been as magical as it was the first time around, but it would have been amazing. Edge is a great guy. He politicked for that. He told me, he politicked for two and a half months, close to three, to get the brood bath. He said, ‘The networks didn’t want red, they wanted black blood.’ He tried to get me, but that didn’t go down for whatever reason. He was looking out for me. He’s always tried to look out. Before he re-signed and Christian went to AEW, we tried to put together a Brood reunion where we went around and did signings. He’s a great guy. The kind of guy where I can text and two minutes later, I get a text back. He’s an amazing human being. I would have been honored and grateful to do that. it would have been cool to be able to do my entrance, but I know Edge is from his heart with what he’s doing. I had a podcast that just started so it pushed my numbers to where it’s making money. It’s all good.”

You can see the video of Edge hitting Rollins with a Bloodbath on SmackDown last August below: