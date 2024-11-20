Gangrel Reveals That He Underwent Hip & Knee Replacement Surgeries

Gangrel says that he’s on the mend after undergoing a number of surgeries to fix himself up. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that he underwent total hip replacement surgery three months ago and a total knee replacement three weeks ago.

“I’ve been hanging low last 4 months, reason is I had a total hip replacement 3 months ago and 3 weeks ago a total knee replacement. I’m on my way back up and feeling good!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gangrel for a quick and full recovery.