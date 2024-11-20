wrestling / News
Gangrel Reveals That He Underwent Hip & Knee Replacement Surgeries
Gangrel says that he’s on the mend after undergoing a number of surgeries to fix himself up. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that he underwent total hip replacement surgery three months ago and a total knee replacement three weeks ago.
Gangrel wrote:
“I’ve been hanging low last 4 months, reason is I had a total hip replacement 3 months ago and 3 weeks ago a total knee replacement. I’m on my way back up and feeling good!”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Gangrel for a quick and full recovery.
— GANGREL (@gangrel13) November 19, 2024