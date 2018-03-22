Garza Jr. & Ultimo Ninja Undergoing WWE Medicals

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Garza Jr., (coming off of shoulder surgery) and Ultimo Ninja, (his cousin), are both undergoing WWE medicals with the feeling they will be offered a contract if they pass. WWE is reportedly getting aggressive in finding more Mexican/Spanish stars as they have been also talking with Alberto and Mysterio. Garza Jr. was working with Impact Wrestling as part of their relationship with the CRASH but hasn’t been booked since November.