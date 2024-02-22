Gates of Agony Have Tag Team Title Run, All In Match On Their 2024 Goal List

Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona have had a successful run in AEW and ROH, and they say that a tag team title run is on their 2024 list of goals. The Gates of Agony have had a couple of runs with the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships, and they spoke about what’s next for them on Talk is Jericho. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

Kaun on wanting to win a tag team title: “I think number one [goal] is tag team gold. A real shot and run at the tag team gold, whether it be AEW or Ring Of Honor and getting into that division because we’ve been doing six man stuff for the past year. We’ve solidified that we’re the greatest six man tag team champs of all time, time to evolve and move up.”

Liona on wanting a match at All In: “I would agree, I think the biggest goals for us would be AEW tag team gold and also to be a part of a big pay-per-view, whether it’s All In this year. We’re shooting for Wembley. A lot of these things man, we just want validation and I feel like going and proving ourselves on the biggest stage that any wrestling promotion could offer, I feel like would really solidify us as a tag team and kind of showcase and prove everyone that we’re hear to stay and we’re hear to belong. I can’t think of any better place to showcase or prove that we deserve to be here.”