GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do Results: GCW Tag Team Title Death Match, More

The GCW Tag Team Championships were on the line in a death match at GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on FITE TV from Atlantic City, below per Fightful:

* Jordan Oliver def. Alec Price

* ASF def. Drago Kid

* Blake Christian def. Ninja Mack

* Deathmatch: Cole Radrick def. Orin Veidt

* Jack Cartwheel def. Jimmy Lloyd, Bryan Keith, Colby Corino, Marcus Mathers, and Billie Starkz

* AJ Gray and Matthew Justice def. Joey Janela and Marko Stunt

* 2 Cold Scorpio def. Gringo Loco

* GCW Tag Team Championship Deathmatch: Nick Gage and Matt Tremont def. The Rejects