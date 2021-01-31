GCW Fight Forever Surpasses Crowdfunding Goal, Features A Two-Hour Iron Man Match

GCW Fight Forever, a 24-hour stream of free wrestling set to help wrestlers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, managed to surpass its crowdfunding goal. The goal on IndieGogo was $40,000, but as of this time, it has reached $52,566 with 909 backers and 31 hours left. You can still donate here.

The show is also getting some notice online for featuring a two-hour Iron Man match between Jordan Oliver and Tony Deppen. The match was originally set to go only for an hour, which is the standard time limit, but it ended on a 3-3 draw. Instead of going to sudden death, the match was restarted entirely, and the second hour concluded with Oliver winning 7-6.