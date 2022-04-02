GCW For The Culture 2022 Results: Impact Knockouts Title On the Line, More

GCW’s For The Culture took place on Friday and featured an Impact Knockouts Championship match, plus more. You can see the full results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, below courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz defeated Big Swole

* Scramble Match: Michael Oku defeated Keita Carlie Bravo, PB Smooth, Keita Murray, Ja Dizz w/ Faye Jackson & Chris Andino

* Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards & Shane Taylor) defeated The HitMakerz (AJ Francis & Tehuti Miles)

* Pan Afrikan World Diaspora World Championship Match: Trish Adora defeated MJ Jenkins

* AJ Gray defeated Darius Lockhart

* Mysterious Q defeated JTG, Zenshi & Bryan Keith

* Hoodfoot defeated Bill Dixon in a Death Match