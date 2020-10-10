GCW For The Culture Quick Results 10.09.20: AR Fox Defeats 2 Cold Scorpio in Headliner

– For The Culture, part of GCW The Collective, was held yesterday in Indianapolis, Indiana. Below are some results from the GCW card, courtesy of PWInsider.

* Mike Outlaw beat Timmy Lou Retton, Hoodfoot, and Zay Washington

* JTG beat Trey Miguel

* 40 Acres (PB Smooth & Tre Lamar) beat Top Flight (Angel Dorado & Air Wolf) and Culture SZN (Christian Casanova & Tasha Steelz)

* Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship: Trish Adora beat Suge D

* Calvin Tankman beat O’Shay Edwards

* Willow Nightingale beat Faye Jackson, Devon Monroe, and Margi Belle

* AJ Gray beat Dezmond Xavier

* Lee Moriarty beat ACH

* AR Fox beat 2 Cold Scorpio