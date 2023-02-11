GCW Jersey J-Cup Tournament Session One Results: Opening Round Matches

Game Changer Wrestling held the first night of the GCW Jersey J-Cup tournament, which featured opening round matches. It happened earlier today in Jersey City, NJ. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Jordan Oliver def. Alex Shelley

* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Scramble Match: Cole Radrick def. Marcus Mathers, Yoya, Dante Leon, Grim Reefer and Dyln McKay

* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Blake Christian def. Alec Price

* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Joey Janela def. Starboy Charlie

* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Lio Rush def. Tony Deppen

* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Charles Mason def. Billie Starkz

* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Komander def. Arez

* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Mike Bailey def. Jonathan Gresham