GCW Jersey J-Cup Tournament Session One Results: Opening Round Matches
Game Changer Wrestling held the first night of the GCW Jersey J-Cup tournament, which featured opening round matches. It happened earlier today in Jersey City, NJ. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Jordan Oliver def. Alex Shelley
* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Scramble Match: Cole Radrick def. Marcus Mathers, Yoya, Dante Leon, Grim Reefer and Dyln McKay
* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Blake Christian def. Alec Price
* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Joey Janela def. Starboy Charlie
* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Lio Rush def. Tony Deppen
* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Charles Mason def. Billie Starkz
* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Komander def. Arez
* Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Mike Bailey def. Jonathan Gresham