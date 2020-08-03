wrestling / News
GCW Keep In Touch Results 8.2.20: Joey Janela Battles ACH, More
GCW held their Keep in Touch show on Sunday night, featuring a main event of Joey Janela vs. ACH and more. The results are below per Fightful, along with some highlights:
* Tony Deppen def. Benjamin Carter
* Cole Radrick def. Kylie Rae
* KTB def. Calvin Tankman
* Blake Christian def. Tre LaMar
* 44OH! (Rickey Shane Page and Atticus Cogar) def. Allie Kat and EFFY
* Mance Warner def. Nate Webb
* Six-Man Scramble Match: Alex Zayne def. Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, Isaias Velasquez, and Ace Austin
* Chris Dickinson def. AJ Gray
* ACH def. Joey Janela
Ode to @thekingnickgage by @IamKylieRae to @ColeRadrick #GCWKeepInTouch | @GCWrestling_
Available on @FiteTV, new users use promo code “4vweyzv” pic.twitter.com/j2SYWrHkgj
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) August 2, 2020
Springboard cutter onto the top rope from @TheJordanOliver! #GCW #GCWKeepInTouch @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/o3CZzAtU2s pic.twitter.com/b64bqPPcWq
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) August 2, 2020
Jesus#GCWKeepInTouch pic.twitter.com/L6lZHnejZg
— Plus Size Playa (@bigwill5156) August 3, 2020
