GCW Keep In Touch Results 8.2.20: Joey Janela Battles ACH, More

GCW held their Keep in Touch show on Sunday night, featuring a main event of Joey Janela vs. ACH and more. The results are below per Fightful, along with some highlights:

* Tony Deppen def. Benjamin Carter

* Cole Radrick def. Kylie Rae

* KTB def. Calvin Tankman

* Blake Christian def. Tre LaMar

* 44OH! (Rickey Shane Page and Atticus Cogar) def. Allie Kat and EFFY

* Mance Warner def. Nate Webb

* Six-Man Scramble Match: Alex Zayne def. Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, Isaias Velasquez, and Ace Austin

* Chris Dickinson def. AJ Gray

* ACH def. Joey Janela