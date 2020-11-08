wrestling / News
GCW Nick Gage Invitational 5 Results: Mance Warner Wins Tournament, More
The fifth annual Nick Gage Invitational took place on Saturday night in Atlantic City, with Mance Warner coming out victorious and more. You can see the full set of results below courtesy of Fightful:
* NGI 5 Opening Round Swing For The Fences Death Match: Mance Warner def. Lowlife Louie
* NGI 5 Opening Round Bundles Of Barbwire Death Match: Shane Mercer def. Lucky 13
* NGI 5 Opening Round Ladders And Light Tubes Death Match: Alex Colon def. Aero Boy
JESUS CHRIST! @alexcolon0139 with a double stomp off a ladder with a giant bundle of light tubes!#GCW #NGI5
▶️https://t.co/Q2MVHZO7fb pic.twitter.com/9z0LKKs7ax
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) November 7, 2020
* NGI 5 Opening Round Panes Of Glass Death Match: MASADA def. AJ Gray
* Blake Christian defeats Cole Radrick and Jimmy Lloyd and Jordan Oliver and Juicy Finau and Levi Everett
* NGI 5 Semi Final Boards Of Fuckery Death Match: Mance Warner defeats Alex Colon
* NGI 5 Semi Final Light Tube Death Match: MASADA defeats Shane Mercer
HOLY FUCK #NGI5
▶️https://t.co/ZmjDd3hR3W pic.twitter.com/RMbp6YC0LS
— Kayden😷/ケイデン (@KVR216) November 7, 2020
* NGI 5 Final Taipei Death Match: Mance Warner defeats MASADA
Its finals time #NGI5
— Jimi Callear (@james_callear) November 7, 2020
