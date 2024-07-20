wrestling / News

GCW So High Results: Jinder Mahal Debuts, Mance Warner Defends World Title

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raj Dhesi Jinder Mahal GCW So High Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event ‘So High’ last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) def. Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
* Hardcore Match: 1 Called Manders def. Broski Jimmy
* Galeno Del Mal def. Jack Cartwheel
* Zilla Fatu def. Sam Stackhouse
* Sidney Akeem def. Myron Reed
* Cole Radrick & Effy def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley). Raj Dhesi, the former Jinder Mahal, attacked Effy after the match.
* Hunter Drake def. Bobby Flaco and Camaro Jackson and Ken Broadway and Morgan Dash
* Megan Bayne def. Shane Mercer
* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Hoodfoot

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jinder Mahal, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading