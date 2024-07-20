GCW So High Results: Jinder Mahal Debuts, Mance Warner Defends World Title

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event ‘So High’ last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) def. Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

* Hardcore Match: 1 Called Manders def. Broski Jimmy

* Galeno Del Mal def. Jack Cartwheel

* Zilla Fatu def. Sam Stackhouse

* Sidney Akeem def. Myron Reed

* Cole Radrick & Effy def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley). Raj Dhesi, the former Jinder Mahal, attacked Effy after the match.

* Hunter Drake def. Bobby Flaco and Camaro Jackson and Ken Broadway and Morgan Dash

* Megan Bayne def. Shane Mercer

* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Hoodfoot

The Maharaja Raj Dhesi, formerly Jinder Mahal is in gcw!! #GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/ZFOLFCHvXR — Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) July 20, 2024