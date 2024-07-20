wrestling / News
GCW So High Results: Jinder Mahal Debuts, Mance Warner Defends World Title
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event ‘So High’ last night at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) def. Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
* Hardcore Match: 1 Called Manders def. Broski Jimmy
* Galeno Del Mal def. Jack Cartwheel
* Zilla Fatu def. Sam Stackhouse
* Sidney Akeem def. Myron Reed
* Cole Radrick & Effy def. The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley). Raj Dhesi, the former Jinder Mahal, attacked Effy after the match.
* Hunter Drake def. Bobby Flaco and Camaro Jackson and Ken Broadway and Morgan Dash
* Megan Bayne def. Shane Mercer
* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Hoodfoot
The Maharaja Raj Dhesi, formerly Jinder Mahal is in gcw!! #GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/ZFOLFCHvXR
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) July 20, 2024
Mance Warner defeats Hoodfoot after an incredible war. #GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/hlFI3L5Y2M
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) July 20, 2024
Let’s get high and come back down. #GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/BDi9bv0YX7
— 𝘾𝘼𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙊 (@HEELCamaro) July 20, 2024
todays samoan spike!!!#GCW #GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/d6NgE4Rn9s
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) July 20, 2024
@TheBadReed taking flight!!! #GCWHigh pic.twitter.com/rQDLis2KS9
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) July 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Talks The Effects Of Chops, Questioning Spots Being Called During Matches
- Batista Recalls WCW Trainers Telling Him He’d Never Make It In The Business
- Latest Update On Where The Motor City Machine Guns Are Expected To Sign
- Bruce Prichard Discusses The Inspiration For The Eugene Character