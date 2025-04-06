GCW Tag Team Championship Match Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

The GCW Tag Team Championships will be on the line at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. It was announced at the GCW Philly Special on Sunday that Violence is Forever, who won the titles at GCW No Compadre, will defend them against Alec Price and a partner of his choosing at Janela’s April 18th show.

Price and Cole Radrick are the previous champions who Violence Is Forever beat for the titles, but Radrick is out due to an injury that he suffered in the match.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Suzu Suzuki

* Loser Leaves GCW: Atticus Cogar vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Senior Scramble: The Warlord vs. Doug Gilbert vs. Mike Jackson vs. Ricky Morton vs. Tommy Rich vs. George South

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence is Forever vs. Alec Price & TBA

* Dr. Wagner Jr, El Hijo de Wagner, and Galeno Del Mal vs. Los Desperados

* Joey Janela vs. Sabu

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Matt Tremont

* Megan Bayne vs. Bozilla

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

* Gabe Kidd vs. Mance Warner