wrestling / News
GCW Take a Picture Results 5.25.24: Dralistico Faces Gringo Loco in Headliner
May 26, 2024 | Posted by
– GCW Take a Picture was held last night in Chicago, Illinois at the Thalia Hall. It streamed live on TrillerTV+. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed) beat Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang).
* Megan Bayne beat Allie Katch.
* Matt Cardona stripped Blake Christian of GCW World Title.
* Joey Janela beat Parrow.
* Microman beat Broski Jimmy.
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) beat Los Desperados (Arez & Latigo) to retain the titles
* Kylie Rae beat Dark Sheik.
* The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) beat Nick Gage & Zilla Fatu.
* Danhausen beat Mike Bailey.
* Mance Warner beat Cole Radrick.
* Dralistico beat Gringo Loco.