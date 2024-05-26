– GCW Take a Picture was held last night in Chicago, Illinois at the Thalia Hall. It streamed live on TrillerTV+. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Injustice (Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed) beat Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang).

* Megan Bayne beat Allie Katch.

* Matt Cardona stripped Blake Christian of GCW World Title.

* Joey Janela beat Parrow.

* Microman beat Broski Jimmy.

* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) beat Los Desperados (Arez & Latigo) to retain the titles

* Kylie Rae beat Dark Sheik.

* The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) beat Nick Gage & Zilla Fatu.

* Danhausen beat Mike Bailey.

* Mance Warner beat Cole Radrick.

* Dralistico beat Gringo Loco.