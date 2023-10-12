GCW The Wrld On GCW Results 10.12.23: Blake Christian Defends World Title, More

GCW’s The Wrld On GCW show took place on Thursday in Tokyo, with the World Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the event, which aired on FITE, per Fightful:

* BUSSY & Maki Itoh def. Kikutaro, Jimmy Lloyd & Abdullah Kobayashi

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Macizos def. Takashi Sasaki & Toru Sugiura

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Masashi Takeda and Toshiyuki Sakuda and Violento Jack

* El Hijo del Vikingo def. Gringo Loco

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian defeats Jordan Oliver

* Death Match: Jun Kasai def. Joey Janela

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Rina Yamashita def. Masha Slamovich