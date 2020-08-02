wrestling / News
Various News: GCW Tournament of Survival Sells Out, ROH Week By Week Host Interviews the Bouncers
August 2, 2020 | Posted by
– GCW has officially sold out its latest Tournament of Survival. The company announced on Twitter that the event, which takes place on August 23rd, is sold out:
*Update*
TOS 5 is officially…
*SOLD OUT!!!*
We will add more tickets if conditions allow as the event gets closer
Tix for Jimmy Lloyd's Jersey Shore on 8/23 are still available:https://t.co/L376FykXgA pic.twitter.com/8W79L0zt3T
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 2, 2020
– ROH has posted a new video with Week By Week host Quinn McKay interviewing the Bouncers. The video is described as follows:
“ROH Week By Week host Quinn McKay turns the tables on the Bouncers by interviewing them, and also delves into her issues with Danhausen and Session Moth Martina on Happy Hour!”
