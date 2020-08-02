wrestling / News

Various News: GCW Tournament of Survival Sells Out, ROH Week By Week Host Interviews the Bouncers

August 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GCW has officially sold out its latest Tournament of Survival. The company announced on Twitter that the event, which takes place on August 23rd, is sold out:

– ROH has posted a new video with Week By Week host Quinn McKay interviewing the Bouncers. The video is described as follows:

“ROH Week By Week host Quinn McKay turns the tables on the Bouncers by interviewing them, and also delves into her issues with Danhausen and Session Moth Martina on Happy Hour!”

