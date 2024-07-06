GCW Worst Behavior Results: Main Event Ends In No Contest

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Worst Behavior last night at The Opera House in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Nick Gage and Steph de Lander were unable to compete due to injury.

* Jack Cartwheel def. Marcus Mathers, Charlie Tiger, and Hardway Abbott

* Megan Bayne def. Jody Threat

* Gringo Loco def. Galeno del Mal

* Mike Bailey def. Kerry Morton

* Blake Christian (via video screen) cut a promo on Mance Warner and Joey Janela and said he’s the real GCW World Champion

* Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sirha) def. Alec Price & Cole Radrick

* Gabe Kidd def. Joey Janela

* Jordan Oliver def. Charles Mason. Mason attacked Oliver after the match.

* Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) & Masha Slamovich (replacing Gage) def. Team IWS (PCP Crazy F’n Manny, Green Phantom & Sexxxy Eddy)

* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. The Dynasty (Sway Archer & Jaxon Roy)

* Matt Cardona took shots at Canada and said he was only there to watch Chelsea Green win Money in the Bank.

* Mance Warner vs. Blake Christian ended in a no contest when Christian walked out. Broski Jimmy, Steph de Lander, Joey Janela, and Megan Bayne ran in. Mance stabbed Bayne in the head with a screwdriver while Steph and Jimmy forced Janela to watch.

Gabe Kidd has arrived to the show and immediately insulted the entire nation of Canada. #GCWWorst pic.twitter.com/fH6Xjhh3Ga — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) July 6, 2024