wrestling / News
GCW Worst Behavior Results: Main Event Ends In No Contest
Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Worst Behavior last night at The Opera House in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Nick Gage and Steph de Lander were unable to compete due to injury.
* Jack Cartwheel def. Marcus Mathers, Charlie Tiger, and Hardway Abbott
* Megan Bayne def. Jody Threat
* Gringo Loco def. Galeno del Mal
* Mike Bailey def. Kerry Morton
* Blake Christian (via video screen) cut a promo on Mance Warner and Joey Janela and said he’s the real GCW World Champion
* Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sirha) def. Alec Price & Cole Radrick
* Gabe Kidd def. Joey Janela
* Jordan Oliver def. Charles Mason. Mason attacked Oliver after the match.
* Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) & Masha Slamovich (replacing Gage) def. Team IWS (PCP Crazy F’n Manny, Green Phantom & Sexxxy Eddy)
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) def. The Dynasty (Sway Archer & Jaxon Roy)
* Matt Cardona took shots at Canada and said he was only there to watch Chelsea Green win Money in the Bank.
* Mance Warner vs. Blake Christian ended in a no contest when Christian walked out. Broski Jimmy, Steph de Lander, Joey Janela, and Megan Bayne ran in. Mance stabbed Bayne in the head with a screwdriver while Steph and Jimmy forced Janela to watch.
Gabe Kidd has arrived to the show and immediately insulted the entire nation of Canada. #GCWWorst pic.twitter.com/fH6Xjhh3Ga
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) July 6, 2024
Bro that was crazy #GCWWorst pic.twitter.com/3V1d9WBtOZ
— a – p o x (@A__POX) July 6, 2024
Power bomb!!!
PCP, are you okay tomorrow?#GCWWorst #GCW pic.twitter.com/rWfluRUxIk
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) July 6, 2024
holyshit😱#GCWWorst #GCW pic.twitter.com/iJVWkc9hzc
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) July 6, 2024
🎥 Jack Cartwheel 🤸♂️ …Holy 💩!!@jackcartwheel 👀#GCWWorst @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/ZXYwnFL1kK
— WrestleDads (@WrestleDadsPod) July 6, 2024