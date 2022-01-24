GCW Wrestler Ninja Mack Reveals The Advice He Got From Booker T

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, GCW wrestler Ninja Mack spoke about the advice he got from Booker T when he trained with Booker’s Reality of Wrestling school. Here are highlights:

On the advice Booker T gave him: “In the words of Booker T, ‘find your Romeo and Juliet. You’ve got to find your Shakespeare. Everyone at that level is athletic enough. What’s going to be your catch, how do you express your story that you’re trying to get out’. I loved Booker.”

On how Booker taught him to slow down: “He was very good to me in the aspect of, that he didn’t let me go wild at first. He forced me to be a heel and work really hard and be that bad guy. And I was crazy athletic back then too. So by teaching me to work and slow down, and get the heel concept, he knew what I needed when I was first started. Rather than just letting me go and do the crazy stuff. So, he kind of grounded me, humbled me with that.”

On how he got noticed by a wrestler and how that led to his career: “We would wrestle at the hotel. Not saying I was a great wrestler. But compared to people that have never wrestled, you’re just kind of playing around with people, ankle picks, putting them on their butts. He was like, ‘dude, you’re good at wrestling and you do the crazy flips? Look at some schools, you might be interested in pro wrestling.’ I said, ‘where do I even go, how do I get started?’ He said, ‘you want to be on the West Coast, you want to get to Houston or you want to be in Florida.’ I said, ‘hey, funny thing is, I am from Houston, I live in Houston.’ He said, ‘yeah, go look up Reality Of Wrestling for Booker T.’ I flew in on a Friday, went to Booker T’s school on a Sunday, and I’ve never gone back to the circus.”