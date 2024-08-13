wrestling / News
GCW x DDT Never Ending Noisy Summer 8.12.24 Results: MAO vs. Alex Zayne, More
GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling held its DDT-GCW Never Ending Noisy Summer event on Monday from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Schadenfreude International (Chris Brookes & Takeshi Masada), Maki Itoh & Marcus Mathers defeat Ilusion, Masha Slamovich, Yuki Ueno & Yuni
* Allie Katch & Dark Sheik def. Antonio Honda & Kazuki Hirata
* DAMNATION TA (Daisuke Sasaki & KANON) def. Broski Jimmy & Rina Yamashita
* Burning (Tetsuya Endo & Yuki Iino) def. 1 Called Manders & Gringo Loco
* Danshoku Dino vs. Effy went to a no contest.
* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner (c) def. Joey Janela and Shunma Katsumata
* DDT Universal Championship Match: MAO (c) def. Alex Zayne by referee’s decision
