GCW x DDT Never Ending Noisy Summer 8.12.24 Results: MAO vs. Alex Zayne, More

GCW and DDT Pro Wrestling held its DDT-GCW Never Ending Noisy Summer event on Monday from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Schadenfreude International (Chris Brookes & Takeshi Masada), Maki Itoh & Marcus Mathers defeat Ilusion, Masha Slamovich, Yuki Ueno & Yuni

* Allie Katch & Dark Sheik def. Antonio Honda & Kazuki Hirata

* DAMNATION TA (Daisuke Sasaki & KANON) def. Broski Jimmy & Rina Yamashita

* Burning (Tetsuya Endo & Yuki Iino) def. 1 Called Manders & Gringo Loco

* Danshoku Dino vs. Effy went to a no contest.

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner (c) def. Joey Janela and Shunma Katsumata

* DDT Universal Championship Match: MAO (c) def. Alex Zayne by referee’s decision