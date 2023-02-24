Gene Snitsky Recalls Being Asked to Dirty Up His Teeth In WWE

Gene Snitsky underwent an uglifying character change in 2007 in WWE, and he recently recalled being asked to dirty up his teeth and more. The WWE alumnus was a guest on AdFreeShows’ Mondey Mailbag with Mike Chioda and talked about being pitched his move to ECW under a new, nastier iteration of his character. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Vince McMahon pitching the change to him: “I just remember Vince coming to me. [He said] ‘Hey, man. You’re doing such a great job for us. I’m going to move you to ECW and we’re going to have you like, just be this killer heel. But, I want you to go shave all your hair off and go see the makeup lady and do something with your teeth to make them look like, dirty and grimy.'”

On being moved back to Raw after his short ECW run: “I’ve got all these guys I’m just mowing over and then — I don’t know, three, four, five months later or whatever it was — Stephanie stops me in the hall. ‘Hey, Gene, my dad just loves what you’re doing on ECW. We’re going to draft you back to Raw’ … I don’t understand it then, I don’t understand it now.”