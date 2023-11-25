Gene Snitsky Enjoyed Working With Chelsea Green For Surprise WWE RAW Appearance

As previously reported, Gene Snitsky made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW earlier this month, sharing the screen with Chelsea Green. In an interview with Rewind, Recap, Relive (via Fightful, Snitsky gave some behind-the-scenes details on his brief and unexpected cameo.

He said: “Well first of all the element of surprise is always key because when people expect it, then they’re not quite as shocked. for wrestling is all about the shock factor. Needless to say, me showing up backstage with Chelsea Green was shocking, as we see by all the people who are commenting on it and all of the 1.8 million or so people on WWE’s social media that have been tweeting it, retweeting it, telling me how much they loved me, how awesome I am. I can’t blame them, I tell my wife that all the time. On a serious note, I’m always honored by the way the fans react to my stuff. It’s crazy, like all these years later, you know, that was actually in 2004. So we’re going on 20 years since that happened. So the response that I get to this day, it’s crazy. Like, as a performer, I’m flattered beyond words. It’s crazy, because I get it every single day in my life at the store, downtown, wherever I am, ‘It’s not my fault. hahaha.’ Like every day. For the last 19 years, it’s nuts. Always going to be different because the names and faces are always changing, but Shawn Daivari, who I used to travel with, he’s an agent now. He had reached out to me and he’s like, ‘Hey man, where in Wilkes-Barre,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, cool.’ One thing led to another and I was there. The backstage segment was phenomenal. Chelsea’s awesome to work with. She’s freaking hilarious. The character is great. I don’t ever break character. I said to my wife, I’m like, ‘Man, I so wanted to laugh out loud at her.’ She’s just freaking funny.“