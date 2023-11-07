wrestling / News

Gene Snitsky Makes Appearance In WWE Raw Video With Chelsea Green

November 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gene Snitsky Chelsea Green WWE Image Credit: WWE

Gene Snitsky made a brief return to WWE in a video posted after tonight’s Raw in order to deliver his catchphrase to Chelsea Green. Green appeared in a WWE digital exclusive complaining about her loss in the battle royal on Raw.

Green asked who was to blame for her even being in the match, and Snitsky popped up to say “It wasn’t my fault!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gene Snitsky, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading