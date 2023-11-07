wrestling / News
Gene Snitsky Makes Appearance In WWE Raw Video With Chelsea Green
November 7, 2023 | Posted by
Gene Snitsky made a brief return to WWE in a video posted after tonight’s Raw in order to deliver his catchphrase to Chelsea Green. Green appeared in a WWE digital exclusive complaining about her loss in the battle royal on Raw.
Green asked who was to blame for her even being in the match, and Snitsky popped up to say “It wasn’t my fault!”
Wait for it.
pic.twitter.com/TiPxsztK7F
November 7, 2023
