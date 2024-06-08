On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, Gerald Brisco filled in for the WWE Hall of Famer, discussing the respect Ted Turner had for wrestling, Jake Roberts, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Gerald Brisco on the respect Ted Turner had for wrestling: “I’d say Turner was overly passionate about it. And we’re not the only one, but… One time, Turner came down, he knew Jack and I and he saw us dressed in the hallways. He said, ‘Come here, guys.’ He said, ‘This is my office. You can use it as long as you don’t trash it. So when you leave here, make sure it looks just like it when you came in.’ So he allowed us to use his personal office during our TV taping time. We made sure nobody else went in there, we made sure it was spic and span when we went out. But he had a passion for wrestling and respected every one of the wrestlers, whether they were the first guy or in the card who doing the job for the top talent. He respected everybody and treated us with total class. I got nothing but good things to say about Turner.”

On wrestling Jake Roberts: “I always thought Jake was one of the best damn workers. I mean, set the promos aside, because I don’t think there are too many people in our business ever that could cut a promo like Jake. But his work inside, whether he was babyface or heel, and he was one of those talented guys that could work either side of the coin. It didn’t matter to him, ‘Just let me put me in a position where I could draw you some money.’ And I knew that we if we treated Jake Roberts the right way, we can draw money with Jake.”

