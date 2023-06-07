Gia Miller On Doing Commentary For Impact, How She Signed With The Company

Gia Miller has been expanding her role in Impact to the commentary booth, and she recently talked about her progress and more. The Impact backstage correspondent appeared on Sami Callihan’s Callihan Uncensored and talked about her time with the company; you can check out some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On her progress doing commentary: “I’m feeling pretty good. I’ve been doing commentary on BTI now for the past couple of months and I feel like I get better and better each time. This past weekend I feel like I called the best match that I’ve called so far, and that’s all I can hope to do is keep doing that over and over again.”

On if she ever thought interviews and commentary would be her future: “I thought that I would definitely do that one day, but I kind of thought it would be the other way around because I think that’s how you think about it. You get into wrestling to be a wrestler, everyone does, and then you end up doing something else. I only had 10 matches by the time I got the job with IMPACT, so it was like, I’m dropping everything.”

On how she ended up signing with Impact: “I was not even a year in, maybe six months. It just kind of fell in my lap and then COVID happened and I was, words straight from Scott D’Amore, ‘I was better than nothing.’ … It is so much ‘right place, right time,’ because that is what happened to me. I happened to also have a journalism degree, so I’ve done interviews, I’ve done on camera work. I’m a performer, so I’m comfortable performing. I’m not afraid. If anything, I’ll embarass myself. You can’t be afraid of people laughing at you. You can’t be afraid of embarassing yourself. You have to be able to laugh at yourself because that’s the only way you can get better is if you watch yourself back. I know a lot of people have problems with listening to themselves when they’re recorded, or watching themselves back. You have to get used to it or else you’ll never get better.”