Gigi Dolin Tweets Photo of Welts Following Attack by Jacy Jayne

– As previously reported, Toxic Attraction came to an effective end last night on WWE NXT TV. Jacy Jayne turned on her former tag team partner Gigi Dolin, assaulting her during the Ding Dong, Hello! segment with Bayley. After the show, Gigi Dolin showed off the massive welts she received from Jayne’s attack.

Dolin wrote in the caption, “Trauma is the ultimate killer.” You can check out the tweet she posted earlier today below: