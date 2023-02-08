Toxic Attraction Implodes On WWE NXT As Jacy Jayne Attacks Gigi Dolin

Toxic Attraction has fallen to shambles, with Jacy Jayne turning on Gigi Dolin to close out tonight’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode was main evented by Bayley hosting an episode of Ding Dong, Hello! with Jayne and Dolan, who had tension following their match with Roxanne Perez at NXT Vengeance Day.

The segment saw the two snipe at each other before Bayley seemingly managed to get them to agree to rely on each other. The two teased one more run — possibly even for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships held by Damage CTRL — before Jayne superkicked Dolan and threw her into the set’s door. Jayne kicked Dolan in the head and then posed over her to make the split official: