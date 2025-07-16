WWE Stars Giulia, Jey Uso & Jacob Fatu Set For San Diego Comic-Con

PWinsider reports that Mattel and WWE are teaming up for a panel at San Diego Comic-Con next Thursday, July 24th. The panel kicks off at 11:15 AM in Room 6A and will feature Giulia, Sam Roberts, Jacob Fatu and Jey Uso. WWE talents will be available afterward for signings from 12:45 PM to 1:30 PM at Mattel’s booth (#3029), where fans can also grab exclusive collector’s posters.

According to the official description: “The Mattel WWE Elite Squad returns to defend their title as the action figure champions of Comic-Con International, unveiling all-new WWE action figures and welcoming special WWE Superstar guests.

Plus, they’re hinting at a special surprise during the event.